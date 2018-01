Investors Say Controller Tanked Utah Metal Mining Co.

Law360, Wilmington (January 25, 2018, 9:00 PM EST) -- Equity investors in a precious metal mining firm accused the company's controlling partner in a suit filed Wednesday in Delaware state court of scheming to drive the company into insolvency so that it could acquire all of its assets and eliminate the interests of other investors.



In their complaint, investors Skye Mineral Investor LLC and Clarity Copper LLC said the Lippo Group exercised near complete control over the financial operations of Skye Mineral Partners LLP and its operating subsidiary in an effort to force the company...

To view the full article, register now.