9th Circ. Won’t Rehear Challenge To On-Field Prayer Ban

By Matthew Guarnaccia

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 5:46 PM EST) -- The full Ninth Circuit on Thursday declined to review a panel’s finding that a Washington state school district did not violate the rights of a former football coach by preventing him from praying on the field after games.

In a one-page order, the Ninth Circuit blocked the bid for a rehearing en banc by former Bremerton High School assistant football coach Joseph Kennedy, who had unsuccessfully challenged a Washington district judge’s decision keeping him from obtaining a preliminary injunction against the Bremerton School District.

The three-judge...
Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Joseph Kennedy v. Bremerton School District


Case Number

16-35801

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3442 Jobs

Date Filed

October 4, 2016

Law Firms

Government Agencies

