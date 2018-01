Halliburton Must Arbitrate $12M Dispute, Insurer Tells 5th Circ.

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 4:28 PM EST) -- Ironshore Specialty Insurance asked the Fifth Circuit on Thursday to send a dispute over whether Halliburton Energy Services Inc. owes it $12 million for an oil field explosion to arbitration, saying Halliburton can’t duck the arbitration clause in its drilling contract.



Ironshore asked the court to overturn a district court ruling that it can’t force Haliburton into arbitration, saying the question of whether Halliburton has to repay Ironshore for Statoil ASA’s claim for the 2014 explosion comes down to the interpretation of certain provisions of the...

