New York Holding Hearings On Ending Tip Credit

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 2:23 PM EST) -- New York’s labor commissioner will preside over a series of hearings in the coming months regarding the prospect of ending minimum wage tip credits in the state, a practice Gov. Andrew Cuomo has criticized as potentially exploitative of workers, the governor announced Thursday.



Cuomo announced that seven hearings will take place in cities across the state, including in Albany, New York City and Syracuse, from March through June to discuss the possibility of doing away with tip credits, which allow employers to pay workers less than...

