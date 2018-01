Fed. Circ. Chief Judge Says Oral Args' Value Is ‘Cleanup’

Law360, Washington (January 26, 2018, 5:00 PM EST) -- Federal Circuit Chief Judge Sharon Prost acknowledged Friday that oral arguments can rarely sway cases typically decided on the reams of briefs and lengthy record, but they are nevertheless a valuable chance for the appellate court to perform “cleanup.”



Speaking at American University’s Washington College of Law, Judge Prost noted the circuit gets a “huge stack of briefs” five weeks before it actually hears a case. The court, she said, will spend the intervening time poring through that material, which will typically form the basis for...

