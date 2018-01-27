Infrastructure, Trade, Immigration To Lead State Of The Union

By Michael Macagnone

Law360, Washington (January 27, 2018, 2:03 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump is expected to push for further legislation on infrastructure and immigration in Tuesday's State of the Union address, senior administration officials said Friday, as part of a plan to advance a more bipartisan second-year agenda.

Trump’s speech Tuesday follows a week when disputes with Democrats resulted in a three-day government shutdown and when the accomplishments of his administration’s first year were dominated by Republican-only initiatives on taxes, judges and administrative deregulation. However, the Trump administration said it plans to push for more bipartisan...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular