Infrastructure, Trade, Immigration To Lead State Of The Union

Law360, Washington (January 27, 2018, 2:03 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump is expected to push for further legislation on infrastructure and immigration in Tuesday's State of the Union address, senior administration officials said Friday, as part of a plan to advance a more bipartisan second-year agenda.



Trump’s speech Tuesday follows a week when disputes with Democrats resulted in a three-day government shutdown and when the accomplishments of his administration’s first year were dominated by Republican-only initiatives on taxes, judges and administrative deregulation. However, the Trump administration said it plans to push for more bipartisan...

To view the full article, register now.