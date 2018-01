Fired Lehman Whistleblower Says She Was Forced To Lie

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 6:35 PM EST) -- A former Lehman Brothers employee wants another chance to prove she was fired and harassed for trying to blow the whistle on the company's prebankruptcy conduct, telling the First Circuit that a lower court was wrong to dismiss her suit on narrow procedural grounds.



In a brief filed Friday, Barbara Newman says the Massachusetts federal court that dismissed her retaliation and wrongful termination case focused almost entirely on the fact that she missed a deadline to file a complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration...

To view the full article, register now.