The Software Implementation Project Failed — Now What?

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 11:59 AM EST) -- The implementation of a new software system is a complicated, expensive and time-consuming project. Sometimes it goes well; but in an alarming number of cases, it does not.



A software implementation project often begins with a request for proposal process: The company, either by itself or with the help of a consultant, tries to figure out which of the hundreds of software providers in the country has the right product (“Is it a good fit?”) and which implementation vendor is best suited to implement that product...

To view the full article, register now.