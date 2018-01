Enviros Urge 9th Circ. To Rethink Uranium Mine Ruling

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 1:54 PM EST) -- A coalition of environmental groups on Friday urged the Ninth Circuit to rethink a panel ruling backing a lower court’s decision rejecting their challenge mounted against a uranium mining project near the Grand Canyon, saying that the December ruling severely threatens landscapes across the United States.



The Grand Canyon Trust, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Sierra Club filed a petition for en banc review in a case in which the appellate panel affirmed a decision tossing their fight against a U.S. Forest Service determination...

To view the full article, register now.