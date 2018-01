Political Consultant To NJ Agency Pleads Guilty To Fraud

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 9:05 PM EST) -- A political consultant admitted in New Jersey federal court Monday to pocketing taxpayer dollars while providing little to no service to a Newark water agency, becoming the latest convict in a scheme that involved hundreds of thousands of dollars, multiple vendors and kickbacks to agency officials, authorities said.



Dianthe Martinez Brooks, owner of consulting firm DMart127 LLC, pled guilty to one count of wire fraud before U.S. District Judge Jose L. Linares in Newark. Martinez Brooks, 42, of West Orange, copped to defrauding the now-defunct Newark Watershed...

