Nestlé Says Crest Must Pick Up Discovery Pace In IP Fight

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 9:31 PM EST) -- Nestlé USA Inc. urged a California federal court Monday to order Crest Foods Inc. to pick up its pace in producing documents in Nestlé’s trademark infringement suit against the food company, arguing both companies risk missing their court-ordered discovery deadline because Crest has stalled production by quibbling over search terms.



The food giant reminded the court that Nestlé and Crest, the franchisor of Nestlé Toll House cafes, both must meet a March 14 discovery cutoff, following U.S. Magistrate Judge Alexander F. MacKinnon’s Jan. 17 discovery order,...

