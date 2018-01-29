‘Critical’ UK Cos. Face $24M Fines For Bad Cyber Protection

Law360, Washington (January 29, 2018, 6:01 PM EST) -- Companies operating in the “most critical” British industries including infrastructure and health could be fined up to £17million ($24 million) if they’re found lacking “effective cyber security measures,” according to an announcement Sunday from the U.K. government.



The warning accompanies new industry cyber security guidance issued Sunday by the National Cyber Security Centre, inked as U.K. authorities work to implement the European Union’s Network and Information Systems Directive for bloc-wide cybersecurity by the May deadline for member country adaptation. British authorities moved forward with a public...

To view the full article, register now.