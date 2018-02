Ex-PSU Prez Says Child Endangerment Conviction Was Too Late

Law360, Harrisburg (February 7, 2018, 1:59 PM EST) -- An attorney for former Penn State University President Graham Spanier on Wednesday pushed the Pennsylvania Superior Court to vacate a child endangerment conviction stemming from his handling of the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal, asserting prosecutors took too long to bring the charges.



Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP attorney Bruce Merenstein argued that the same jury that convicted Spanier also rejected allegations that his behavior had continuously endangered children. This, he said, meant the jury itself concluded that the charges came too late, therefore invalidating...

To view the full article, register now.