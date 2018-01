Fla. Hospital Sues To Keep 'Adverse Incident Reports' Private

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 5:37 PM EST) -- A Florida hospital has gone to federal court to prevent a former patient, who is suing the facility for alleged malpractice, from accessing sensitive hospital safety documents that it says are still confidential under federal law despite state court rulings that have thrown that protected status into doubt.



The Florida Health Sciences Center Inc., also known as Tampa General Hospital, explained Monday in its complaint against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that it finds itself between a rock and a hard place. On...

To view the full article, register now.