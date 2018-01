Melrose Vows To Pay £150M Into Pension In GKN Takeover Bid

Law360, London (January 30, 2018, 11:40 AM GMT) -- Melrose Industries PLC has promised to pay up to £150 million ($211 million) into a troubled pension scheme at engineering giant GKN PLC if it succeeds with a hostile takeover bid.



The acquisitions specialist said late Monday that it was prepared to pump cash into GKN’s pension plan — which is currently running a £700 million deficit — if it pulls off the attempted £7.4 billion buyout that the company announced on Jan. 17.



The Pensions Regulator is watching the case closely, after a series of...

