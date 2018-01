Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire Hathaway To Start Health Co.

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 5:32 PM EST) -- Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are planning to form an independent health care company that would initially serve their U.S. employees but could eventually become available to all Americans, the three companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.



The project is still in its early planning stages, and the companies declined to disclose the location of its headquarters, its long-term management team and the operational details, but said they hope to use their combined abilities and resources to approach health care in a new...

