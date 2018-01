Orrick Adds Ex-Covington Cybersecurity Pro In Calif.

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 3:56 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has nabbed the former head of Covington & Burling LLP’s West Coast cybersecurity practice to bolster its cyber, privacy and data innovation practice, adding her decades of experience in government and the private sector to its Silicon Valley office, the firm announced Tuesday.



Jennifer Martin joins Orrick as a partner from Covington, where she led the cybersecurity practice on the West Coast and served as co-chair of its internet of things initiative, building on her varied background in the cybersecurity space,...

