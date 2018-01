Advocates Push Facebook To Discontinue Messenger Kids App

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 5:31 PM EST) -- A coalition of more than 100 privacy and public health advocates urged Facebook to disable the Messenger Kids app targeted at young children, saying in a Tuesday letter that the harms associated with early exposure to social media and the risks associated with collecting children’s data cannot be ignored.



The letter, published by advocacy group The Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, outlines the negative impact that social media usage has on teens and asks Facebook to consider both the privacy and mental health implications of extending...

