$5.9M Jury Award Upheld In Man's Feeding Tube Death

Law360, Los Angeles (January 30, 2018, 6:04 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appellate court on Tuesday affirmed a jury verdict awarding $5.9 million in a suit accusing a doctor and hospital of being responsible for an 88-year-old man’s death due to a misplaced feeding tube, rejecting the health care providers’ arguments the award was excessive given the patient’s age.



In a published decision, a three-judge Superior Court panel upheld the jury award in a suit brought by Anita Tong-Summerford over the death of her father, Marvin Summerford. She accused Abington Memorial Hospital and radiologist Dr. Kristin...

