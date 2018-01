'Suspicious' Suit Keeping $82M Yacht In Mexico, Feds Say

Law360, Houston (January 30, 2018, 8:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. government blasted a company's attempt to thwart the seizure of an $82 million yacht in a money laundering case, telling a Texas federal judge Monday that Lightray Capital LLC had filed a "highly suspicious lawsuit" to keep the boat stuck in Mexico.



Federal authorities sued in July to recover the yacht, the Galactica Star, as part of $144 million in assets two Nigerian businessmen allegedly earned by bribing their country's former oil minister into giving them lucrative contracts for oil operations. The U.S. government told the...

