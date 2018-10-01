Tax Court Denies Taxpayer's Motion For Fees and Costs
The court ruled the taxpayer was not the “prevailing party” under Internal Revenue Code §§ 7430(a) and 7430(c)(4) because the position of the United States was “substantially justified” within the meaning of IRC § 7430(c)(4)(B).
The case is David L. Bruner v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue, T.C. Memo. 2018-10, docket number 13651-16, in the United States Tax Court....
