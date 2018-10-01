Tax Court Denies Taxpayer's Motion For Fees and Costs

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 4:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Tax Court ruled in a memorandum opinion Tuesday that a taxpayer involved in a suit against the United States would not be awarded fees and costs.



The court ruled the taxpayer was not the “prevailing party” under Internal Revenue Code §§ 7430(a) and 7430(c)(4) because the position of the United States was “substantially justified” within the meaning of IRC § 7430(c)(4)(B).



The case is David L. Bruner v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue, T.C. Memo. 2018-10, docket number 13651-16, in the United States Tax Court....

To view the full article, register now.