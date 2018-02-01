Lawmakers To Probe Small Biz Lending Rules Amid RBS Uproar

Law360, London (February 1, 2018, 12:02 AM GMT) -- A key parliamentary committee launched a probe Thursday into whether existing regulations adequately protect small businesses when they borrow money, following the controversy surrounding the way the Royal Bank of Scotland treated clients.



The House of Commons' Treasury Committee said it would take a wide-ranging look at the state of small business finance while also seeking takeaways from RBS' now-defunct turnaround unit for troubled borrowers.



Among other things, the inquiry will consider whether new regulatory requirements should be imposed on banks who want to lend to...

To view the full article, register now.