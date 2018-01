FCA Mulls Tougher Consumer Protection Over High-Cost Loans

Law360, London (January 31, 2018, 1:03 PM GMT) -- The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday that it is prepared to take action on some retail banking products, including high-cost credit and unarranged overdrafts, to ensure that consumers are protected in the loans market.



The FCA's latest review on consumer lending highlights the regulator's concerns that the amount of money that customers with high-cost loans pay back to banks is out of proportion to the amounts lent.



As well as saying it is ready to propose new rules for retail products which it believes are not working...

