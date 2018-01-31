LINK Follows UK Regulator's Call To Ensure Free Cash Access

By Najiyya Budaly

Law360, London (January 31, 2018, 6:07 PM GMT) -- The U.K.’s largest cash machine network on Wednesday announced measures designed to maintain access to free-to-use ATMs in rural and less-affluent areas of Britain.

LINK, a network which represents banks and other independent ATM operators, said it will do “whatever it takes” to ensure free access to cash for all communities by monitoring the availability of ATMs in the U.K.

The measures come after the Payment Systems Regulator, or PSR, expressed concern to Parliament on Jan. 23 that LINK is not doing enough to maintain sufficient numbers of...
