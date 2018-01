'Devious' UK Investment Boss Jailed For 3.5 Years For Fraud

Law360, London (January 31, 2018, 3:18 PM GMT) -- The former director of a U.K. investment company who was the "controlling mind" in a scheme which lost investors more than £1.4 million ($1.98 million) was jailed at a London crown court on Wednesday after a criminal prosecution brought by the Financial Conduct Authority.



Samrat Bhandari was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court to three-and-a-half years in prison and was disqualified from holding the position of director for 12 years, the regulator said after the hearing.



The scheme, in which more than 300 investors lost just over...

