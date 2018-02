$60M View Inc. Settlement Sidetracked Over Release Qualms

Law360, Wilmington (January 31, 2018, 7:35 PM EST) -- A $60 million lawsuit settlement that could end “devastating” threats to View Inc.’s nearly billion-dollar “smart window” business got stuck Wednesday on a Delaware vice chancellor’s concern over provisions barring future investor derivative suits on the company’s behalf.



In pre-decision observations shared with attorneys after a settlement hearing, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III said Section 205 of Delaware’s corporation law could be used to validate shares found invalid based on founder and major stockholder Paul Nguyen's withdrawal of needed approval for a company financing round...

