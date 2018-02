CFPB Deputy Invokes Dodd-Frank In First Salvo In DC Circ.

Law360, Washington (January 31, 2018, 8:37 PM EST) -- Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Deputy Director Leandra English on Tuesday told the D.C. Circuit that the Dodd-Frank Act trumps other presidential hiring authorities, reiterating a contention she has made in seeking to claim the acting director position that had been handed to her by the former head of the agency.



English is fighting to upend U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly’s Jan. 10 decision rejecting her bid for a preliminary injunction, which would have removed Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney from the CFPB's...

