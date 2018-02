UST Objects To Takata's Del. Ch. 11 Liability Releases

Law360, Wilmington (January 31, 2018, 8:24 PM EST) -- The Office of the U.S. Trustee objected Wednesday to confirmation of Takata Holdings Inc.’s Delaware Chapter 11 plan, citing sweeping, and potentially improper liability releases for third parties, including automaker officers and directors, without third party or creditor consent.



David L. Buchbinder, representing Acting Region 3 U.S. Trustee Andrew R. Vara, said in an objection filed in Judge Brendan L. Shannon’s court that some of those covered by Takata’s plan releases are in categories that the Third Circuit and Delaware’s Bankruptcy Court already have ruled ineligible....

