Ahdoot & Wolfson Atty Asks To Lead Equifax Data Breach MDL

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 1:53 PM EST) -- The Ahdoot & Wolfson PC attorney who is lead counsel for consumers suing Experian over a data breach has asked a Georgia federal court to let her represent the class in the separate, centralized Equifax data breach litigation, saying she’s fought — and won — favorable results for consumers in a number of high-profile cases.



Tina Wolfson moved on Tuesday to serve as lead counsel for the consumer plaintiff class, whose suits against Equifax were centralized by the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation in December....

To view the full article, register now.