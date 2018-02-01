Don't Bank On Emergency Funds, ECB Exec Warns Lenders

Law360, London (February 1, 2018, 7:33 PM GMT) -- European banks crafting their resolution plans should not assume central banks will provide liquidity, a European Central Bank official has warned.



Although European Union regulations don't rule out the possibility that central banks can provide liquidity, it is for the governments to finance resolution measures, ECB executive board member Yves Mersch said on Tuesday.



"The provision of central bank liquidity — be it through monetary policy credit operations or emergency liquidity assistance, should not be automatically assumed in resolution planning," Mersch said. "Resolution measures should be...

