Insurers Hit Back At FCA Over Compensation Scheme Funding

Law360, London (February 1, 2018, 12:28 PM GMT) -- The insurance industry has attacked plans to make it foot a portion of the bill for the U.K.’s bankruptcy compensation scheme to cover customers of insurance brokers, saying the Financial Conduct Authority’s proposals “defied logic.”



The Association of British Insurers said Wednesday that it would “resist strongly” the regulator’s funding proposals for a component of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme earmarked for compensating customers of insurance brokers that have gone bankrupt.



The FCA has proposed that general insurance companies pay 25 percent of future levies being...

