Court Says Bad RBS Stock Punt Not Fault Of Spread-Bet Co.

Law360, London (February 2, 2018, 2:07 PM GMT) -- The Court of Appeal in London has refused to revive an investor's £1.2 million ($1.7 million) claim against spread-betting company IG Index Ltd., saying that the firm was not responsible for his losses when a bet on the share price of Royal Bank of Scotland PLC turned sour.



Aryeh Ehrentreu had appealed against a November 2015 ruling dismissing his counterclaim, which alleged that IG Index caused his loss by not closing out a 2008 spread-bet on the RBS share price that left him £1.2 million in...

