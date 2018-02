NJ Joins Support For Delaware River Fracking Ban

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 9:36 PM EST) -- Continuing his pledge to reverse New Jersey’s prior stance on several environmental issues, Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday announced the state’s newfound support for a proposal that would ban high-volume fracking in the Delaware River Basin.



The Garden State will join three neighboring states — Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware — in supporting the Delaware River Basin Commission’s new draft regulations that would prohibit fracking, a method in which highly pressurized liquid is injected into the earth to fracture subterranean shale and extract natural gas or...

