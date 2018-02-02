Buchalter Adds Greenberg Traurig IP Head, 2 Others In Calif.

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 6:14 PM EST) -- Buchalter PC has hired Greenberg Traurig LLP’s former global patent litigation group co-chair and two key team members who bring patent and trademark prosecution experience across a span of industries, including computer technology, medical devices and aerospace.



Shareholder J. Rick Taché will serve as the co-chair of Buchalter’s patent litigation group, according to a firm announcement Thursday. He brings with him Erikson Squier and Roger Scott, who were both hired at Buchalter as senior counsel. All three will be based in the firm's Orange County, California, office.



Adam J. Bass,...

