TCJA's Impact On Base Erosion A 'Smokescreen,' Tax Pro Says

Law360, Washington (February 2, 2018, 4:34 PM EST) -- While the reduction of the U.S. statutory corporate tax rate in the federal tax overhaul provides an incentive for U.S. corporations to keep their money in the country, the new law's true impact on tax base erosion appears more like a “smokescreen” than a finely tuned set of outcomes, according to a tax panelist at a Friday conference.



It is unclear how the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, P.L. 115-97, will impact corporate tax planning for multinational corporations in light of new taxable categories of foreign-derived...

To view the full article, register now.