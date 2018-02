Biomed Co. Appealed Too Late In Trade Secrets Row: 7th Circ.

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 9:09 PM EST) -- German bone cement manufacturer Heraeus Kulzer GmbH was dealt a blow by the Seventh Circuit on Thursday, which ruled the company had not appealed in a timely fashion in relation to a trade secrets dispute with competitor Biomet Inc.



Heraeus and Biomet have long been entangled in litigation since Heraeus sued Indiana-based Biomet in both German and Indiana federal courts over Biomet’s alleged use of Heraeus’ proprietary formula for bone cement and shared it with Biomet’s polymer supplier Esschem Inc. Heraeus alleged Biomet obtained the formula...

