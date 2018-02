Locke Lord Adds Tax, Transaction Atty From Andrews Kurth

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 9:11 PM EST) -- Locke Lord LLP’s tax practice received a boost with the addition of a partner in its Dallas office, as the firm announced Thursday the addition of a former Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP attorney with significant experience navigating the tax complexities of various transactional, real estate and capital markets matters.



Will Becker brings a broad skill set to Locke Lorde, including a significant amount of experience providing analysis and advice on various transactions such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and joint ventures. Much of Becker’s experience relates...

