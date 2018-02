UK Court Orders Change To Somerfield Stake Sale Agreement

Law360, London (February 2, 2018, 8:04 PM GMT) -- The U.K. High Court on Friday ruled that an agreement between Murray Holdings Ltd. and a defunct investment vehicle owned by property mogul Robert Tchenguiz must be changed because of a mistake that altered Murray Holdings’ right to payments linked to an investment in British supermarket Somerfield.



Murray Holdings had asked the court to order a change in the 2007 agreement in which Oscatello Investments Ltd. acquired an interest in Somerfield assets held by Isis Investments Ltd., as Murray Holdings was then known. High Court Judge...

