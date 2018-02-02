British Data Regulator Warns Against GDPR 'Box Ticking'

By Najiyya Budaly

Law360, London (February 2, 2018, 3:49 PM GMT) -- The U.K. data protection agency urged public sector leaders on Friday to promote accountability and deter staff from "box ticking" when Europe's formidable information rulebook takes effect in less than four months.

The Information Commissioner's Office, which will enforce potentially huge fines under the General Data Protection Regulation, known as the GDPR, told public sector bosses how it expects them to implement the rules, which are leading to sweeping overhauls within banks and insurance companies.

"Equip your staff with the training and tools they need to...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular