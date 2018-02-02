British Data Regulator Warns Against GDPR 'Box Ticking'

Law360, London (February 2, 2018, 3:49 PM GMT) -- The U.K. data protection agency urged public sector leaders on Friday to promote accountability and deter staff from "box ticking" when Europe's formidable information rulebook takes effect in less than four months.



The Information Commissioner's Office, which will enforce potentially huge fines under the General Data Protection Regulation, known as the GDPR, told public sector bosses how it expects them to implement the rules, which are leading to sweeping overhauls within banks and insurance companies.



"Equip your staff with the training and tools they need to...

