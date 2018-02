$47M Pulled From Biotech Wasn't Returned, Del. Court Told

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 8:41 PM EST) -- An investor who sued billionaire physician Patrick Soon-Shiong, for tapping $47 million from biotech Precision Biologics Inc. after he acquired control, rejected assurances Thursday of the value's return to the company and again asked Delaware's Chancery Court to place Precision under custodianship.



In a brief opposing his case's dismissal, stockholder James A. Feldman also affirmed his call for damages against Soon-Shiong, two directors allegedly closely aligned to him, and NantCell Inc., the Soon-Shiong company that acquired a controlling stake in Precision in 2015.



The five-count direct...

