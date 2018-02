Alleged Russian Spam Kingpin Extradited To US

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 8:32 PM EST) -- A Russian computer programmer U.S. authorities call one of the “world's most notorious criminal spammers” has been extradited to the U.S. to face charges that he operated the “Kelihos” network of infected computers, spewing spam and other malicious software to users all over the world.



Peter Levashov, 37, pled not guilty late Friday in Connecticut federal court to hacking and fraud charges stemming from his alleged operation of more than 100,000 infected computers, a “botnet” he allegedly used to distribute hundreds of millions of spam emails...

