Ex-BHS Owner Facing £10M Demand For Pension Scheme

Law360, London (February 5, 2018, 12:18 PM GMT) -- The Pensions Regulator is seeking around £10 million ($14 million) from the former owner of British Home Stores to support the company’s retirees, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.



Dominic Chappell, who bought the retail chain for £1 before it collapsed with a £571 million pension deficit in April 2016, said he would fight the demand, and attacked the regulator’s calculations for the amount of money it is seeking for the BHS pension scheme.



“My position, which I am taking to the Upper...

