Watchdog Defends £550M Tata Steel Pensions Rescue

Law360, London (February 5, 2018, 4:12 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s pensions regulator on Monday defended its rescue plan for the British Steel Pension Scheme, which has 125,000 members, saying the controversial restructuring had offered the best outcome possible.



The regulator issued a report explaining its decision to allow Tata Steel U.K. Ltd., a successor to British Steel, to pump £550 million ($771 million) into a company savings plan in order to allow it to ditch the scheme and avoid bankruptcy.



“We ... cannot say that the use of an RAA is a ‘good’ outcome for...

