AIG Loses Bid For Docs As Whistleblower Trial Kicks Off

Law360, London (February 5, 2018, 5:03 PM GMT) -- U.S. insurer AIG suffered a setback in its legal battle with a former Olympus boss turned whistleblower on Monday, when a judge in London tossed the firm's request to inspect documents central to its attempt to avoid paying out for the former chief’s costs as he fights a lawsuit filed by his former employer.



A judge in London has dismissed AIG's request to inspect documents in its battle with a whistleblower who exposed one of Japan’s biggest corporate frauds. (AP)



Michael Woodford, who blew the whistle...

