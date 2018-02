Kazakhstan Wants $39M Award In Oil Field Row Overturned

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:14 PM EST) -- Kazakhstan on Friday asked international arbitrators to overturn their decision to award an oil company some $39 million, a move that freezes efforts to cash in on the award, issued after the country was found to have expropriated the company's investment interests by unlawfully cancelling a contract to develop oil fields.



The International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes docketed an application by the country to annul a tribunal's decision to issue the award to Caratube International Oil Co. LLP in September. Arbitrators found that the country's decision...

