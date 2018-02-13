Dykema Snags Ex-Sedgwick Cyber Co-Chair For Chicago Office
Cinthia Granados Motley joined the firm in January as the director of its global data privacy and information security practice group, Dykema announced on Feb. 5. Motley joined her new home after Sedgwick shuttered in January.
Motley works with national and international clients to address regulatory compliance issues and create information security best practices. She...
