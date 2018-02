Schiff Hardin Adds Financial Markets Partner To SF Team

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:40 PM EST) -- Schiff Hardin LLP has hired a partner for its San Francisco office with extensive experience advising financial institutions in securities and commercial litigation as well as providing compliance and regulatory counsel to broker-dealers, investment advisers and hedge funds, the firm announced.



Mauricio Beugelmans joins the firm's commercial litigation practice group and financial markets and products practice group. He made the jump to Schiff Hardin after nearly a decade of managing his own law firm, Beugelmans LLP.



Antony S. Burt, co-leader of Schiff Hardin’s litigation practice group,...

