US Teva Worker Can Sue Co.'s Israel Branch, Judge Says

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 6:45 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday declined to free the Israeli branch of Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. from an age discrimination suit brought by a senior facilities manager in the United States on grounds that the unit had significant control over American business operations.



Chief Judge Lawrence Stengel ruled that despite the American and Israeli branches having separate corporate structures, the lawsuit could move forward because the senior director of U.S. facilities management who brought the case was overseen by a supervisor — Nir Aharoni —...

To view the full article, register now.