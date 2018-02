Husch Blackwell Bolsters DC Office With Int'l Trade Atty

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 8:42 PM EST) -- Husch Blackwell LLP said Monday it has bolstered its international trade group in its Washington, D.C., office with the addition of a former Adduci Mastriani & Schaumberg LLP attorney who has extensive experience handling Section 337 matters before the U.S. International Trade Commission.



Beau Jackson, who spent nine years with Adduci Mastriani, officially joined Husch Blackwell as a partner on Monday, he told Law360 via email.



He said he will focus his practice mainly on litigation before the ITC, as well as customs and trade policy...

