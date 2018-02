Kalanick Tells Jury Self-Driving Cars Are 'Winner-Take-All'

Law360, San Francisco (February 6, 2018, 11:50 PM EST) -- Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick took the stand Tuesday in a California federal jury trial over allegations his company stole self-driving car trade secrets from Alphabet unit Waymo, testifying that leadership in driverless car technology is an “existential” challenge for the ride-hailing company he co-founded.



Travis Kalanick, who stepped down as Uber's CEO last year but still sits on the company's board, said he saw self-driving cars as a "winner-take-all" field. Above, Kalanick outside court on Tuesday. (Getty)



Kalanick, who stepped down as Uber Technologies...

